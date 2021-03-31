Wednesday is expected to be cool and sunny before a streak of warm temperatures hits Colorado Springs starting Thursday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 48 degrees Wednesday with sunny skies and winds between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are likely to drop to 23 degrees with clear skies and winds between 5 and 10 mph, the weather service said.
Thursday warms up into the 60s with weekend temperatures reaching the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies and light breezes, the agency said.
Easter Sunday, which falls on April 4 this year, could see a high well above the average temperature of 57 degrees with an anticipated high 75 degrees.
"High temperatures will reach into the 70s and 80s from Friday through early next week," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "No chances for rain or snow anytime soon... Enjoy!"
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 64 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.