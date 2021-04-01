A rock climber descends the Coyote Wall in Red Rock Canyon Open Space after climbing to the top Sunday, March 7, 2021, on a warm, spring-like day in the Colorado Springs area. Technical climbing is allowed in designated area of the Colorado Springs park but climbers must have a permit. The permits are free through the online at coloradosprings.gov/parks/webform/rock-climbing-permit or at the Garden of the Gods Visitor Center. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)