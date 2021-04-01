Colorado Springs is expected to continue its warm streak Thursday with temperatures in the 60s and lots of sunshine, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Thursday temperatures will reach a high of 64 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph and sunny skies, the agency said.
Overnight, skies will likely stay mostly clear with a low of 39 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph, the weather service said.
Friday temperatures should reach the 70s with several more days of 70-degree weather to follow, the agency said.
"There will be some windy times through the forecast, especially the afternoons from Sunday through next week," Gazette news partner KKTV said. "No chances for rain or snow anytime soon... Enjoy!"
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.