Colorado Springs residents can expect a mostly sunny and warm start to the work week with a chance of rain Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

A high near 74 and breezy conditions with a south wind between 5-10 mph increasing up to 20 mph in the afternoon is expected Monday, with a 30% chance of rain after 2 p.m.

Critical fire weather conditions persist in southern Colorado, with a red flag warning set to be in effect across the San Luis Valley and southeastern plains from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. due to gusting winds and low relative humidity.

While dry, warmer temps are forecast Tuesday in Colorado Springs, which could see a high near 77 and wind gusts up to 15 mph., chances for thunderstorms in the area increase Wednesday and continue through the end of the week.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south 10-15 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a north wind 10-20 mph becoming south southeast 20-30 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10-20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 10-15 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 10-15 mph.