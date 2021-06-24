Rain showers and thunderstorms move into Colorado Springs on Thursday with chance of storms throughout the upcoming days, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Showers begin after 11 a.m. at a 50% chance with thunderstorms to follow, the agency said.
Temperatures are likely to hit 86 degrees Thursday with light to moderate winds and partly sunny skies, the weather service said.
Storms continue at a 30% chance before 10 p.m., then overnight temperatures drop to 56 degrees with mild winds, the agency said.
On Friday, rain and thunderstorms continue with temperatures in the 70s. By Sunday, temperatures dip into the 60s with storms throughout the weekend, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 76 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Rainfall amounts between one-quarter and one-half inch possible.
Saturday: High near 70 degrees, with winds between 5 to 10 mph. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Rainfall amounts between one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.