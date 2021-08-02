Poor air quality and chances of afternoon thunderstorms are likely for Colorado Springs on Monday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 82 degrees with partly sunny skies and mild winds, the agency said.
An air quality advisory has been issued for sensitive groups who could be exposed to unhealthy conditions because of wildfire smoke, the weather service said.
A 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms are possible after 3 p.m. and again before 10 p.m., the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 57 degrees with mostly cloudy skies, the weather service said.
Tuesday is expected to see higher chances of rain throughout the day with some lingering storms Wednesday too, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 9 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees and winds around 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.