Roads around Colorado Springs could be wet and slick Wednesday morning after overnight rain and snow dampened the area, the National Weather Service said.
Snow is expected until mid-morning at a 50% chance with less than half an inch of new accumulation possible, the agency said.
Wednesday will likely be mostly cloudy with a high of 37 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph, the weather service said.
Overnight chances of snow drop to 30% before 7 p.m. Skies are expected to stay mostly cloudy with a low of 20 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph, the agency said.
Thursday should remain dry before snow and rain re-enter the forecast Friday afternoon.
"Saturday and Sunday look warm with highs in the 50s and 60s!" Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A chance of snow showers between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of rain showers after 2 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees and winds around 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62 degrees and winds around 5 to 10 mph.