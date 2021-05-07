Friday is expected to heat up with chances of intermittent rain showers and thunderstorms, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Rain and thunderstorms are possible after 2 p.m.
Increasing clouds are forecast Friday with temperatures likely to hit 81 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph, the weather service said.
Overnight skies will likely be mostly cloudy with a low around 50 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said.
Chances of rain increase into the weekend with temperatures likely to decrease. More rain and some chance of snow appear early next week, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 30 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: High near 47 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 a.m., then rain showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Chance of precipitation is 60%.