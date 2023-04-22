Colorado Springs forecast is expected to see snow showers before 11 a.m. with more possible in the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Saturday will likely include cloudy skies throughout the day and a high of 27. Total snow accumulation is expected to be 1-3 inches. Temperatures will drop to around 19 degrees in the evening.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sunday: A 20% chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday: Snow showers likely after noon, mixing with rain after 3 p.m., thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Tuesday: Snow showers, mainly after noon. Some thunder is also possible. High near 41. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday: Snow showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. North wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.