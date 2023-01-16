Have the snow shovel handy this week.
After a mostly sunny Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday with a high of 48 degrees in Colorado Springs, snow is forecast for much of the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Snow is forecast Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday around Colorado Springs. The best chance comes Tuesday night, with a 60% likelihood and accumulation of 1 of 3 inches, the weather service says.
Here's a look at this week's forecast from the weather service.
Tuesday: A slight chance of snow before 7 a.m., then a chance of snow after 9 a.m. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. North-northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday night: Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north-northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Wednesday: A 40% chance of snow, mainly before 11 a.m. Patchy blowing snow after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a north-northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. A 20% chance of snow after 11 p.m.
Friday: A 40% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. North wind 10 to 15 mph.