The winter break is over.
After a day of sunshine and relatively warm temperatures, Colorado Springs is expected to see snow again Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Light snow could start falling by mid-afternoon as the day is projected to see a high near 31 degrees.
"Most of today will be quiet, but snow showers will develop by evening in the Pikes Peak region and move southward tonight," Gazette news partner KKTV chief meteorologist Brian Bledsoe said in a report. "Before the cold front and snow showers move in, most areas will top out in the 30s and 40s. Again, not a bad day, just not a warm one."
Colorado Springs got a little break Tuesday from winter conditions, thanks to temps in the 30s and sunny skies. The Pikes Peak region got a significant amount of snow starting last weekend until Monday evening.
Snow is expected to continue until Thursday.
Friday's forecast calls for a return to sunshine, thanks a high near 30 degrees with light winds, the weather service says. Then, temps jump to the 50s on Saturday.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Snow likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Light and variable wind becoming north 10-15 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Wednesday night: Snow. Patchy blowing snow between 9-10 p.m. Low around 4. Wind chill values between minus-5 and zero degrees. Blustery, with a north wind 15-20 mph becoming northeast 5-10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1-3 inches possible.
Thursday: Snow likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18. Wind chill values between minus-10 and zero degrees. Southeast wind 5-10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54. West southwest wind around 10 mph.