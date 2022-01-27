Click or tap here for a list of school closures and delays
Update 10:50 a.m.
Fountain is on accident alert status. This means drivers involved in a crash with no injuries, no suspected use of alcohol or drugs and proper drivers license and vehicle information can wait 72 hours to report it at colorado.gov/pacific/csp/crash-information.
Update 10:30 a.m.
Snow is beginning to fall across El Paso County, including Colorado Springs. However, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said in a tweet that "snow totals are still expected to remain low, but brief moments of moderate snow and low visibility are possible."
After a short break, snow is forecast to return in Colorado Springs on Thursday.
The day could have an up to 80% chance of snow and a high near 30 degrees, according to National Weather Service in Pueblo. The snowfall could start after 10 a.m. with possible accumulation of two inches, the weather service predicts.
"We are not expecting anything major," KKTV said in a report Wednesday.
The weekend, however, is expected to feature sunny skies and warm temperatures. Friday calls for a high near 47 degrees, followed by temps in the low- to mid-50s on Saturday and Sunday.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Snow showers, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 30. North wind 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1-2 inches possible.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 53. South southwest wind around 5 mph.