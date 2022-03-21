The start of this week welcomes the possibility of strong winds, rain and snow, forecasters say.

Monday's forecast in Colorado Springs calls for a chance of rain and snow in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Winds could gust up to 40 mph throughout the day.

The strong winds along with possible blowing snow could cause hazardous traveling conditions and visibility issues, the weather service says.

However, daytime snow accumulation in Colorado Springs isn't expected to be more than a half-inch, the weather service predicts.

"A winter storm warning is in place for the southern I-25 corridor, where several inches of snow could fall," Gazette news partner KKTV said in a report. "For many of us, you can plan on melting snow with minor accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces."

The weather service forecasts 3 to 6 inches of snow on top of Monument Hill north of Colorado Springs, with 2 to 6 inches forecast in the highest elevations of El Paso and Teller counties.

Forecast snow totals range from 7 to 13 inches in the Wet Mountains southwest of Pueblo.

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow before 8 a.m., then snow. High near 41. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tuesday: A 30% chance of snow after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a north wind 20-25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 64. West northwest wind 10-15 mph.