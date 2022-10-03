Colorado Springs is likely set to see some rain and cooler temperatures Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Monday could see a high near 70 and a chance of showers and thunderstorms around 4 p.m. The chance of rain is expected to increase into the night and early Tuesday morning. Tuesday could see an even cooler high near 63 with possible showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m.
Snow showers passed over Pikes Peak Sunday morning, but the flurries are expected to keep to the higher terrain in central Colorado, where 1-4 inches of snow could fall Monday, the service said.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. North northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Southeast wind 10-15 mph.