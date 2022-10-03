Pikes Peak 100322

Snow lingers on Pikes Peak Monday after the summit received a snow shower Sunday morning. (Courtesy City of Colorado Springs)

Colorado Springs is likely set to see some rain and cooler temperatures Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Monday could see a high near 70 and a chance of showers and thunderstorms around 4 p.m. The chance of rain is expected to increase into the night and early Tuesday morning. Tuesday could see an even cooler high near 63 with possible showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m.

Snow showers passed over Pikes Peak Sunday morning, but the flurries are expected to keep to the higher terrain in central Colorado, where 1-4 inches of snow could fall Monday, the service said. 

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. North northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Southeast wind 10-15 mph.

 

Contact the writer at mary.shinn@gazette.com or (719) 429-9264.

