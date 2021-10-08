Warm temperatures and sunny skies Friday precede a day of high fire danger around Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
A forecast that includes gusty winds up to 30 mph, low humidity and dry vegetation sparked the weather service to issue a fire watch from noon until 8 p.m. Saturday for El Paso County, the agency said.
On Friday, Colorado Springs can expect a high of 78 degrees with partly sunny skies and an overnight low of 51 degrees, the weather service said.
After Saturday's high fire danger, Sunday is likely to see chances of showers and temperatures in the 60s. Showers and 60-degree weather are likely to continue Tuesday after a dry Monday, the agency said.
As for higher elevations, the weekend rainstorms that are expected to return Tuesday could mean snow for mountain areas such as Aspen, Telluride, Breckenridge and other high-elevation areas around the state. Woodland Park is forecast to see snow Monday night into Tuesday, the weather service predicted.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph, gusts could reach 30 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees and wind around 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph. A 50% chance of showers.