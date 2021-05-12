After slight chances of rain and snow ebb Wednesday morning Colorado Springs is expected to see a bit of sunshine, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
A 20% chance of rain and snow is possible before 8 a.m. Wednesday and patchy fog is possible before 10 a.m. with less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation expected, the agency said.
The rest of the day is likely to be partly sunny with a high near 52 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph, the Weather Service predicts.
Overnight patchy clouds are expected to move in with a low of 39 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said.
Thursday and into the weekend temperatures are expected to jump into the 70s but bouts of rain are possible Friday and throughout the weekend, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Chance of precipitation is 60%