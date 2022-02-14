A bout of warm weather with highs in the 50s and 60s could be interrupted by Wednesday with chances of snow showers in the Pikes Peak region, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures could reach a high of 54 Monday with sunny skies then mostly sunny skies Tuesday with a high of 62 degrees. Overnight temperatures are likely to drop to 27 degrees both Monday and Tuesday, the agency said.
Come Wednesday morning, a 60% chance of snow is likely mostly after 11 a.m. with less than one inch of accumulation. More powder is likely overnight with 1 to 2 inches possible, the agency said.
Wednesday's high is not expected to surpass 39 degrees, followed by an overnight low of 14 degrees, the weather service said.
Sunny and calm weather is expected to continue today, with warm temperatures. Some clouds and winds will ramp up a bit on Tuesday, with some minor fire weather concerns. A new system will hit late Tues night into Weds, with chances for snow across the area. Updates to come! #cowx pic.twitter.com/13BIIq3Qqu— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) February 14, 2022
Snow could begin falling earlier in areas closer to Woodland Park, which is expected to get as much as 7 inches by the end of the storm, the agency said.
Sunny skies are expected Thursday, but temperatures are forecast to remain brisk in the 20s and 30s, the weather service said.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees and wind between 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. Snow showers likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 47 degrees and winds around 5 mph.