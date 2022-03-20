Wintry weather is expected to move into Colorado Springs on Monday and replace mild sunny weather that ushered in the first day of spring on Sunday.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo is forecasting the snowstorm will arrive in the early morning hours Monday, starting as rain and turning into snow. The agency predicts 1 to 2 inches of snow could fall during the day. The wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph. The high temperature could reach 39 degrees.
The snow could linger into Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the weather service. The chances of precipitation on Tuesday are 20% in the afternoon and into the evening with some breezy winds reaching 25 mph. The high could reach 41 degrees.
On Wednesday, the agency predicts a 20% chance of snow in the morning followed by sun in the afternoon. Expect a high temperature of 44 degrees.
The storm should help ease high fire danger conditions expected Sunday across the eastern plains and southern Colorado.
