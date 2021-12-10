Snow is falling in parts of of the Pikes Peak region Friday morning and more is expected throughout the day, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Neighborhoods in the foothills of Colorado Springs' west side and Woodland Park have already started to see flakes. Flurries also dusted downtown Colorado Springs.
Snow is falling at the Gazette building!! Are you seeing snow in your area? pic.twitter.com/bl4w3ASGrM— The Gazette (@csgazette) December 10, 2021
If a measurable amount of powder accumulates at the Colorado Springs Airport, the official site for tracking Colorado Springs weather, a 212-day streak without snow in Colorado Springs could end.
Temperatures are forecast to reach 39 degrees Friday, the agency said.
Friday is expected to bring partly sunny skies with winds between 15 and 20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures could drop to 12 degrees with wind gusts up to 30 mph, the agency said.
Temperatures are likely to warm up a bit during the weekend with highs reaching into the 60s be early next week, the weather service said.
Colorado Springs also broke the record for latest measurable snowfall after Dec. 2 came and went without any snow.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 40 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph