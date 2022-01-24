Wintery conditions were set to return Tuesday to the Pikes Peak region, with snow most likely between noon and 4 p.m. in Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Though accumulation isn't expected to be much in Colorado Springs, between 1 and 4 inches of snow is possible in areas north of Colorado Springs, south and southwest of Pueblo, and on the Southeastern Plains, according to a KKTV weather report by Chief Meteorologist Brian Bledsoe.
On Monday night, Lewis-Palmer District 38 announced it would be closed Tuesday due to "concerns for persistent accumulating snow throughout the day impacting dismissal." Monument Academy also announced a Tuesday closure.
While heavy accumulation was not expected in the city, officials had scheduled snow plows to patrol the streets of Colorado Springs early Tuesday.
"Please plan ahead for longer commute in the morning, the timing of this event could cause icy and snow pack conditions," the city said in a statement Monday. "Don’t crowd the plow and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you."
Roads may also be slick for Tuesday's evening commute.
It will be a cold and snowy Tuesday with snow spreading in from the north during the morning. The evening commute will be slick and hazardous for some, particularly in and near the southeast mountains and the far southeast plains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/OoPKojIe1X— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) January 25, 2022
Tuesday's forecast in Colorado Springs calls for a high near 32 degrees, according to the weather service.
The rest of the week is expected to be milder, as the weather service predicts highs in the low 40s Wednesday, in the mid-30s Thursday and in the low 50s Friday.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Snow. High near 32. North wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 42. West southwest wind around 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. North northwest wind 10-15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind around 10 mph.