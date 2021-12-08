A sprinkling of snow is expected in Colorado Springs Thursday night and Friday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
A 30% chance of rain and snow begins Thursday between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. with chances of snow after 1 a.m. Less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation is expected, the agency said.
Friday chances of snow increase to 50% with gusty winds up to 30 mph. Snow accumulation is not expected to reach more than a half inch, the weather service said.
As of Tuesday, Colorado Springs has gone 210 straight days without measurable snowfall since May 11. The longest stretch without snow in Colorado Springs lasted 236 days in 2012 and 1946, according the weather service.
Colorado Springs also broke the record for latest measurable snowfall after Dec. 2 came and went without any snow.
Skies are anticipated to clear up over the weekend with temperature likely to hit 60 degrees Sunday.
Wednesday highs are expected to hit 55 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. A 50% chance of snow showers. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 45 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60 degrees and winds around 10 mph.