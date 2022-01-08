Colorado Springs is in for a warm Saturday which will give way to snow Saturday night before warming up again for Sunday and the start of the week, the National Weather Service in Pueblo Forecasts.
The high temperature for Saturday is 52 degrees with a wind blowing 5 to 10 miles per hour. Temperatures will decline Saturday night to a low of 21 degrees with winds blowing at 5 mph. Snow is also expected Saturday night with snow totals accumulating around 1 1/2 inches, according to the weather service. There is a 60% chance of a rain and snow mix Saturday evening, tapering down to 20% as the night wears on. The weather service expects snow showers to conclude by 11 p.m.
The forecast for Sunday is a high temperature of 40 degrees and a low temperature of 20 degrees.
Monday: Sunny. high temperature near 49 degrees with wind blowing 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High temperature near 56 degrees with wind blowing 10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High temperature near 54 degrees with wind blowing 10 mph.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only