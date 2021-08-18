Skies are expected to be sunny with temperatures in the 90s Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are likely to hit 92 degrees with mild to moderate winds, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 60 degrees with a 10% chance of rain before 3 a.m., the weather service said.
Intermittent rain and thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday. Air flows could push smoke north of Colorado Springs Thursday and Friday but smoke could return during the weekend, Mike Wankowski, a meteorologist with the weather service, said.
As the weekend approaches runners prepare for the Pikes Peak Ascent and Pikes Peak Marathon but Wankowski said it's too soon to predict the air quality for the weekend.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph increasing to between 10 to 15 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82 and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.