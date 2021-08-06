A sunny Friday is forecast in Colorado Springs, but skies could be plagued with out-of-state wildfire smoke, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
An air quality advisory alerting sensitive groups of worsened air quality will be in effect until 8 p.m., the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to reach 92 degrees with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., the weather service said.
Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with a low of 58 degrees.
More area smoke is forecast Saturday. Sunday and Monday are expected to be sunny with temperatures in the 90s, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. Areas of smoke after 8 a.m.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 94 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.