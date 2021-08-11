A warning of unhealthy air quality in Colorado Springs lasts until 9 a.m. Wednesday, but smoke from out-of-state wildfires is still expected to linger, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 88 degrees with an overnight low of 63 degrees, the agency said.
Smoke is forecast through Thursday afternoon until chances of rain and thunderstorms kick in and continue on and off throughout the weekend, the weather service said.
Temperatures are expected to stick in the 80s until Sunday, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. Areas of smoke between 8 a.m. and noon. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.