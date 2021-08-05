Hazy skies are expected in Colorado Springs Thursday as smoke from out-of-state fires surge across Colorado, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
The smoke is expected to worsen air quality and people with respiratory issues are encouraged or reduce time outside, the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to reach 87 degrees with sunny skies and mild winds, the weather service said.
Overnight skies are likely to be mostly clear with a low of 59 degrees, the agency said.
Friday the likelihood of haze and slight chances of thunderstorms return, the weather service said. The weekend is expected to be sunny and hot with temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Widespread haze before 7 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 92 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 94 degrees and winds around 10 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.