Colorado Springs is likely to see more smoke Tuesday with no sign of hazy skies letting up until at least Thursday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Smoke from out-of-state wildfires is expected to create unhealthy breathing conditions, the agency said.
Temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 88 degrees with an overnight low of 62 degrees, the weather service said.
Area smoke lingers for the next couple of days, then afternoon storms are likely to set in later in the week and throughout the weekend, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Areas of smoke before 3 p.m., then areas of smoke after 4 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 92 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.