A slight warmup is expected in Colorado Springs Wednesday before temperatures take another plunge by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Wednesday could see a high near 38 without precipitation. Wintry conditions could deepen by mid-Thursday, when snow is "likely" to start around 2 p.m., in the Palmer Divide and spread south. "Widespread light snow accumulations" are expected to be heaviest along the Interstate 25 corridor and along the east slopes of the southeast mountains.
Temps could sink further to a high near 19 Friday — 30 degrees below the normal high for Nov. 18 — with on-and-off snow throughout the day. The NWS encourages travelers and commuters to winterize vehicles and plan ahead for slick roadway conditions.
It will be much colder for Friday with off and on light snow through the day. Prepare for wintry weather, especially if you are traveling. Have coats, gloves, and hats handy. Winterize your vehicle and make sure to have a windshield scraper/brush at the ready. #cowx pic.twitter.com/KTtnYQMMfb— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 16, 2022
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 38. North northwest wind 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Snow likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 33. Northeast wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday: A 30% chance of snow before 11 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 19. South southeast wind 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 36. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.