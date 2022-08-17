Sunrise Southeast Vestibule

Southeast vestibule of Pikes Peak as the sun rises. Highs will b win the upper 70s today, with a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms. 

 City of Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs can expect partly sunny skies with a high near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m.

Overnight lows will be around 52, with a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Most thunderstorms developing Wednesday will be over the southern mountains. 

Tuesday saw a high of 73 in Colorado Springs.

A slight warmup continues Thursday, with a forecast high of 85 with sunny skies.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service

Wednesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the morning.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 1-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North northeast wind 10-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

