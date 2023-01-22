Colorado Springs residents can expect mostly sunny skies Sunday with a high near 38, and north northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Another system will move across the region and provide increasing chances for accumulating snow late tonight across the Continental Divide, especially the eastern San Juan mountains.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: A 40% chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35. North wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 36. West wind around 10 mph.