Snow is possible in Colorado Springs Wednesday ahead of a sunny, dry Thanksgiving Day, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
A 30% chance of snow is possible after 11 a.m. with temperatures likely to reach a high of 44 degrees and winds between 10 and 15 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures drop to 18 degrees with a 20% chance of snow before 10 p.m. before gradually becoming clear, the weather service said.
Thanksgiving Day is expected to reach a high of 49 degrees with sunshine. Temperature are expected to increase to the 50s and 60s throughout the weekend, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high near 49 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 55 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62 degrees and winds around 5 mph.