Colorado Springs residents can expect a slight chance of showers before 2 p.m., Sunday, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the mountains and valleys. These storms will become more isolated entering the urban corridor and plains. Additionally, impacts include brief rainfall and wind gusts up to 35 mph. Expect afternoon temperatures slightly above normal this afternoon similar to yesterday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.