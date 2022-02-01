A snowstorm moving into the Colorado Springs area by Tuesday evening could drop enough snow over two days to surpass January's totals, forecasters say.
According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, Tuesday's forecast calls for a high near 32 degrees with up to a 100% chance of precipitation until Wednesday morning.
Colorado Springs and southern El Paso County are under a winter storm warning until Wednesday night by the weather service, which says that the area could receive between 4-8 inches of snow. "The heaviest snow will fall over the western half of El Paso county, including the entire Colorado Springs metro area," it added.
Snow is forecast to start arriving after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Last month, Colorado Springs received 4.3 inches of snow.
Temperatures are expected to drop to the teens Wednesday, the weather service says. Colorado Springs could see a low of minus-6 degrees that night before temps rise to the 20s on Thursday and 30s on Friday.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Snow likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. East wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast 10-15 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday night: Snow. Low around 10. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. Southeast wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.
Wednesday: Snow. High near 17. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4. Wind chill values between -10 and -15. Southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming west after midnight.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 36. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.