After a drier Saturday, Sunday's weather forecast shows better chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Colorado Springs residents can expect showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m., Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. A high near 70 and north northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon is forecast too. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening across the eastern plains, along and east of the Interstate 25 corridor. Large hail to the size of ping pongs and wind gusts up to 70 mph will be possible with the strongest storms. A few storms capable of producing hail to around two inches can't be ruled out. While the risk for tornadic development is generally low today, a low end tornado risk is possible over the eastern plains during the evening hours.

Heavy rainfall will be possible with any thunderstorm this afternoon into this evening. The risk for torrential rainfall and at least localized flash flooding will increase across the plains late this evening into early Monday morning.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and noon, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 68. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.