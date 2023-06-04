Rain showers will continue to dampen the Colorado Springs area Sunday.

Colorado Springs residents can expect showers and possibly a thunderstorm Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. A high near 64 with north winds between 5 to 10 mph is also in the forecast. Chance of precipitation is 90% and new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible as well.

Scattered thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain are expected over the region late this afternoon into the evening. Although all areas of the plains and southern mountains could see local areas of heavy rain, the best chance will be over El Paso, Pueblo and eastern Fremont counties. The best time for the heavy rain to occur will be late this afternoon into the evening hours.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.