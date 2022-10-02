Colorado Springs residents can expect a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Another round of showers and embedded thunderstorms will spread across southern Colorado through tonight. One or two strong storms will be possible across the southeast plains where localized gusts up to 40 to 50 mph will be possible along with lightning. The
strongest gusts will be most likely along and east of a line from Trinidad to Ordway.
The higher elevations above 11000 feet could see a few inches of wet snow accumulations through tonight.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: A chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Thursday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.