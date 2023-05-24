Severe weather persists in Colorado Springs Wednesday, with hazy conditions and likely thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 70% chance of showers forecast, with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected for the day, with a high of 69 degrees.

Widespread haze from northern wildfires in Canada is expected to linger throughout the area, mainly before noon. Winds from the southeast are expected to range from 5 to 10 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been instituted for Colorado Springs and surrounding areas due to the chances of hail, high winds, heavy rainfall, and the presence of dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning.

“Across the mountains today, the main risk with thunderstorms will be small hail, gusty winds up to 50 mph, locally heavy rainfall, and lightning. Localized flash flooding will be possible should a stronger storm impact the burn scars or areas with saturated soil conditions from recent heavy rainfall,” the NWS said.

Looking ahead to Wednesday night, there’s a 60% chance of precipitation. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly before 10 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a low of around 47 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and a high near 75 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies for the majority of the day, and a high near 76 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high near 78 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 80 degrees.