Storms in Colorado Saturday delayed 500 flights at Denver International Airport and dropped hail along the Front Range and parts of the Pikes Peak region.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for El Paso County, including Colorado Springs, until 11 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has also issued a flash flood warning for northeastern El Paso County until 9 p.m.

Meteorologist Luke Victor with Gazette news partner KKTV reported on Twitter that there were multiple reports of damage coming from in and around Schriever Space Force Base, which was reportedly pummeled with baseball-sized hail Saturday afternoon.

Huge hail slammed Schreiver SFB this afternoon. Tons of damage reports in and around the base.Photos coming from Brittney Frausto and Megan Bell.#cowx pic.twitter.com/lnanDw1LQg — Luke Victor 🌧️📈 (@LukeVictorWx) July 8, 2023

Read on to see the full forecast from the National Weather Service. There are sunnier, drier days ahead.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86.