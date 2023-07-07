Severe weather warnings persist throughout Colorado Springs Friday as afternoon showers linger in the forecast through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 60% chance of showers and severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon, mainly after 3 p.m. Otherwise, expect increasing clouds throughout the day and a high near 81 degrees. Light winds from the southeast are forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Colorado Springs and surrounding areas due to the possibility of strong storms, high winds and hail.

“The strongest storms will be capable of producing hail of two to two and a half inches and wind gusts up to 70 mph. The risk of tornados doesn’t appear to be high today, though still can’t rill out one or two anywhere across the plains today,” the weather service said in its forecast.

Looking ahead into Friday night, showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue through midnight. Expect cloudy skies and a low around 55 degrees.

The weekend forecast for rain shows only a slight chance on the radar Sunday morning. Temps will be on the warmer side.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: There’s a 60% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 77 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 10% chance of showers heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 84 degrees.

Monday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 90 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 94 degrees.