While temperatures are not expected to hit a record high in Colorado Springs Monday, the mercury could spike to well above normal averages, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Monday is likely to reach 89 degrees compared to the normal high of 78 degrees for Sept. 13. The rest of the week is also expected to stay in the mid to high 80s.
A 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms and rain showers is possible after 2 p.m. with cloud cover expected to increase throughout the day, the weather service said.
More rain could appear before midnight and an overnight low of 54 degrees is anticipated, the agency said.
Tuesday's forecast is ruled by chances of rain and thunderstorms, but the rest of the week is expected to be sunny, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after noon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.