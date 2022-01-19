The National Weather Service in Pueblo says Colorado Springs-area residents could expect "freezing drizzle, fog and flurries" Wednesday - and it looks like Mother Nature has delivered for some in the Pikes Peak region.
Click or tap here for a list of school closures and delays
Click or tap here for the latest Colorado road conditions.
Update 1:30 p.m.
Several schools have issued early releases, including ones in Calhan, Ellicott, Miami-Yoder and Peyton, due to deteriorating road conditions.
Update 12:30 p.m.
Fountain is on accident alert status. This means drivers involved in a crash with no injuries, no suspected use of alcohol or drugs and proper drivers license and vehicle information can wait 72 hours to report it at colorado.gov/pacific/csp/crash-information.
Update noon
Crews spent the morning treating primary roads across Colorado Springs, Chris Howard, an operations program supervisor for the city's Public Works Operations and Maintenance Division, said in an email. He added that crews will continue to patrol and treat roads where necessary.
"These conditions can cause black ice and other slick conditions so please remember ICE and SNOW take it SLOW and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you," he added.
Update 11 a.m.
In a tweet, the weather service indicated "slick and slow conditions" along U.S. 24 across El Paso County from Falcon to Manitou Springs. "Be prepared for deteriorating conditions," it tweeted.
Update 7:45 a.m.
In a tweet, the weather services says to expect freezing drizzle and fog until 10 a.m., adding that "roads may become slick, especially over bridges and overpasses."
Gazette news partner KKTV says Ellicott could also see freezing drizzle and fog.
--
Snow is in the forecast.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo says Colorado Springs-area residents could expect "freezing drizzle, fog and flurries" to kick off Wednesday before a switch to snow in the afternoon.
"Roads will be slick and the evening commute could be impacted," the weather service said in a tweet.
The city could see a high near 28 degrees with relatively light winds and a 50% chance of snow; daytime accumulation is less than a half-inch, the weather predicts.
There's a winter weather advisory in Colorado Springs and across southern El Paso County until 8 p.m. The weather service warns that those areas could have slippery road conditions during this time.
Colorado Springs is forecast to see a high of 36 degrees on Thursday before another chance of snowfall on Friday.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Freezing drizzle likely, possibly mixed with snow, mainly between 11-2 p.m. Areas of fog between 7-11 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 28. Southeast wind 5-10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 36. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A 50% chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.