Thunderstorms and rain rule the forecast this week in Colorado Springs and Tuesday is no exception.
A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms are expected after 1 p.m. with light winds and less than one-tenth of an inch of precipitation expected, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Skies will likely stay partly sunny with a high of 74 degrees, well below the average high of 85 degrees for June 29, the agency said.
Overnight storms continue at a 40% chance with a low of 52 degrees, the weather service said.
Storms are expected to stick around all week with temperatures in the 70s, with the likelihood of rising into the 80s over the weekend, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph in the morning. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. New rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: High near 78 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three-quarters of an inch and 1 inch possible.
Friday: High near 79 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.