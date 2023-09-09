The Saturday weather forecast for Colorado Springs looks hot during the day with a slight chance of showers this evening, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The high is expected to reach 88 with increasing clouds throughout the day. Winds are expected to stay pretty light, ranging from 5-10 mph through the day and night.

There's a 20% chance of showers before 9 p.m. this evening. The low will be around 52. Much more rain is possible in the future.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service for the upcoming days:

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 66. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%.