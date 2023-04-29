Colorado Springs weather is expected to be pleasant on Saturday with a high of 71 and wind ranging from 5-10 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The evening will likely remain mostly clear with temperatures dropping to around 39. The days ahead are expected to remain on the warmer side, but a chance of thunderstorms will appear.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.