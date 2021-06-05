Colorado Springs residents should expect sunny skies and summer-like temperatures — with a marginal chance of thunderstorms — throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
“The heat will stick around with a few spotty storm chances,” said KKTV meteorologist Christina Sanjuan. “Saturday will be the hotter and drier day of the two.”
Sanjuan said that Saturday could be the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 89 degrees.
“That’s the warmest we’ve been since last September,” she said.
The average high temperature for June 5 is 78 degrees, the weather agency said. The record high for the date is 94 degrees, set in 2020.
Above avg temps are expected across the area today, with some showers and thunderstorms expected to fire over the mountains this afternoon. Burn scars could see flash-flood conditions if a storm moves overhead, and a few could drift into El Paso County later in the day. #cowx pic.twitter.com/OO1fuALi6D— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 5, 2021
Meteorologists estimate a 10% chance of storms Saturday afternoon and evening.
Sunday will bring more of the same, with a high of about 85 degrees and a 40% chance of thunderstorms. Monday should be similar to Saturday, with a slight chance of showers and temperatures in the high 80s.