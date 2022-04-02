Get ready because "Saturday is going to be a gorgeous day!"
That comes from Gazette news partner KKTV meteorologist Christina Sanjuan, who also says to expect warmer temps with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s across the Pikes Peak region. "Lots of sunshine, but a little bit more wind in the eastern plains, which raises fire danger concerns."
Saturday's forecast in Colorado Springs calls for sunshine, a high near 68 degrees and relatively light winds, the National Weather Service in Pueblo says. That is followed by temps in the 50s on Sunday, though there's a 50% chance of showers after noon, the weather service adds.
Temps are expected to be in the 60s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday: A 50% chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of rain showers between 9 a.m.- noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. South wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with a west wind 20-30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.