Gusty winds and low humidity levels across the Pikes Peak region have prompted red flag warnings for Sunday and a fire weather watch on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Red flag warnings are in effect Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. across Teller and Fremont counties, as well as the Interstate 25 corridor. Fire weather watch has been issued for Monday afternoon through Monday evening in parts of El Paso County, including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs, as well as Pueblo, Fremont and Huerfano counties and portions of Las Animas County.
Sunday will be sunny and breezy in Colorado Springs, with a high temperature near 70 degrees and winds blowing 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts could reach up to 35 mph, the weather service said.
A low of 35 degrees is forecast Sunday night, with winds dying down to 5 mph to 10 mph in the evening. Nighttime winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Several fires have ignited across the region in the last week, including a fire north of Woodland Park in Teller County that has been burning since Thursday. As of Saturday evening, the Mills Ranch Road fire is 90% contained, Teller County Sheriff's Office officials announced.
According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, there is no precipitation forecast for Colorado Springs throughout most of the week. There is a chance for rain showers Friday night and Saturday.
Here's a look at the forecast for this week from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. South-southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with high temperatures near 79. West-southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 73 with winds blowing 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73 and winds blowing 10 to 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny and breezy, with high temperatures near 75. Southwest winds blowing 10 to 15 mph forecast to increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts could reach up to 35 mph.