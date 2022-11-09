A warm and pleasant day awaits Colorado Springs residents Wednesday.
Partly sunny skies will lead to sunny skies throughout the day, and a high near 66. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Red Flag Warning goes into effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with gusty winds and low relative humidity.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 37. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 52. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning.