Saturday is expected to be windy and relatively dry so the National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a red flag warning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Gusts of wind could reach as high as 45 mph.
Saturday's high will likely reach 43 degrees and in the evening temperatures could drop to around 15. Expect sunny skies in the morning and afternoon moving to partly cloudy by nighttime.
Northwesterly winds gusting up to 45 mph and relative humidity values as low as 9% will lead to dangerous fire weather conditions for much of the plains this afternoon. Please avoid activities which could start a fire! #cowx pic.twitter.com/mMlSMsPR8X— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 25, 2023
Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Sunday: A 30% chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Monday: A 30% chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 49.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.