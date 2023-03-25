Saturday is expected to be windy and relatively dry so the National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a red flag warning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Gusts of wind could reach as high as 45 mph.

Saturday's high will likely reach 43 degrees and in the evening temperatures could drop to around 15. Expect sunny skies in the morning and afternoon moving to partly cloudy by nighttime.

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sunday: A 30% chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday: A 30% chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.