A red flag warning was issued until 9 p.m. Saturday, and a high fire danger warning will stay in effect through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Saturday's temperature was expected to reach a high of 79 degrees with partly sunny skies and breezy winds between 15 to 20 mph. Warm weather and critical fire conditions are expected to last through the weekend heading into Sunday, which is expected to hit a high near 60 degrees, the weather service says.
A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for a good portion of the region today #cowx pic.twitter.com/NjdOmTceaQ— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 9, 2022
Monday's weather will follow the warm trend with an expected high in the 60s and a low around 45 degrees, according to the weather service.
While Tuesday is anticipated to be in the 60s, later in the evening the temperature will plunge to the 20s and bring a chance of rain and snow showers.
The cooler temperatures are expected to continue into the rest of the week.
Here's a look at the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 39 degrees. Breezy winds of up to 20 mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy skies, with a high around 60 degrees and a low near 31 degree. Breezy wind speeds of up to 25 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with temperatures near 62 degrees and lows around 45 degrees. Winds speeds up to 20 mph, with gusts around 30 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high around 64 degrees and a low near 27 degrees. Tuesday night will have chance showers, with breezy winds blowing up to 20 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 23. There is a 30% chance of snow showers before noon, with wind speeds up to 20 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees and a low near 29. Winds blowing up to 15 mph.