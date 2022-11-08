A Red Flag Warning for fire weather is expected Tuesday for the Colorado Springs area due to strong wind gusts and above normal temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The NWS said it will issue the warning from 12 to 6 p.m., for most of El Paso County, Pueblo County and down the Interstate 25 corridor to around Walsenburg.
The service urges caution and asks that residents avoid any activities that could create sparks.
Red Flag Warning in effect from 12 noon to 6 PM today for Southern El Paso, Pueblo and Huerfano counties. #COWX pic.twitter.com/HViepb8R3w— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 8, 2022
Colorado Springs could see a high near 65 Tuesday, while Wednesday's high could reach near 64. The normal maximum temperature for Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 is around 56 and 55, respectively.
The mid-week warmup is expected to give way to chilly weather by the end of the week. Thursday could see a return to a high near 41 while Friday's temps may not warm past 39.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a south wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 10-15 mph becoming south 20-25 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 39. West southwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 48. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.